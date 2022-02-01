This Is Us season 6 episode 5 spoilers: Miguel, Rebecca’s speed-dating!

Tonight This Is Us season 6 episode 5 is going to be coming on NBC in a matter of hours and finally, there’s some Rebecca and Miguel content ahead!

So what’s at the center of it? Well, for starters, you’re going to have an opportunity to dive further into these characters’ past. In particular, the two are about to broach the subject of dating, but not necessarily each other.

In a new sneak peek over at Entertainment Weekly, you can get a much better sense of what we’re talking about here. Miguel and Rebecca are at her place when he brings up the idea of speed-dating. Both of them need to get back out there, and it’s an opportunity for them to meet a LOT of people in a really short period of time.

Are there some issues here? Absolutely. Take, for starters, Rebecca’s notion that this sounds way worse than just going out with a single person. On the flip side, if a few of these speed-dates go badly, there’s an opportunity to jump right into another one. That’s something that you don’t have an opportunity to do in a lot of other situations.

Based on the eventual journey of Rebecca and Miguel, we know already a good bit of how this story concludes. Nonetheless, we’re excited to see the highs and lows of it! We know their relationship doesn’t go in a straight line, and there is going to be a lot of bumps in the road.

What do you think is going to happen on This Is Us season 6 episode 5?

