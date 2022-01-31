9-1-1: Lone Star season 3 episode 5 spoilers: Other side of the ice storm

You are going to have a chance to see 9-1-1: Lone Star season 3 episode 5 on the air next week, and we can start off here with a sigh of relief. After all, we’re moving past the ice storm! While it’s been exciting to have a continuous story last this long within the world of the show, it’s also going to be fun to move on to other things. As a matter of fact, we’re stoked to have that very opportunity.

So what can you expect to see here? Well, for starters, there will still be crises. They just aren’t going to look or feel the same as some of the others you’ve watched unfold over time. For more insight on that, be sure to check out the 9-1-1: Lone Star season 3 episode 5 synopsis with more news as to what lies ahead:

Owen’s first date with the beautiful and accomplished Chief of Staff to the governor of Texas (guest star Amy Acker) goes awry. Meanwhile, the members of the 126 arrive at a house fire and find a couple’s young daughter is missing. Then, Judd meets a teenager who has a profound impact on him in the all-new “Child Care” episode of 9-1-1: LONE STAR airing Monday, Feb. 7 (8:00-9:01 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (NLS-304) (TV-14 D,L,V)

Given everything that Judd has gone through already as of late, it’s rather nice to see that there are situations like this that can still leave a major impact on him. It would be easy for him to be fairly cynical at this point or at least hardened after being a part of so many dangerous situations.

Also, isn’t it nice to get Amy Acker around for an arc? Hopefully, she stays put on the show for some time.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to 9-1-1: Lone Star right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to 9-1-1: Lone Star season 3 episode 5?

Be sure to share some of your thoughts in the attached comments! After you do just that, remember to stay at the site — that’s your source for other great updates! We don’t want you missing any of them. (Photo: Fox.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







