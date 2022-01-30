1883 season 1 episode 7 preview: The next river crossing

1883 season 1 episode 7 will be coming onto Paramount+ next week — rejoice, as there’s not another hiatus immediately on the horizon!

As for the story ahead, that’s going to be a little bit familiar — but also so much worse than before. We’ve already seen the wagons and horses go over one river and yet now, the most dangerous crossing is coming up ahead. We’ll see what some of the consequences of this are; it’s already been scouted and prepared for, but that only goes so far.

The good news for Elsa, James, Shea, and everyone else is that they’ve gone through this once before. However, the emotional preparation is only one part of the battle. There’s also living in that moment, but then also preparing for everything that is coming up on the other side.

We could understand what some of the criticism is entering this upcoming episode: Something along the lines of “oh, we’ve already seen something like this on the show.” That may be true, but we think the real goal of 1883 in general is showing you the brutal reality of going across the country at that time. River crossings are among the most dangerous obstacles these people encounter, though of course others have surfaced, as well. We’ve already seen the presence of thieves and as the crew heads further north, we can assume that the harsh temperatures are going to be having an impact more than ever before.

There are a handful of episodes still left this season. The good news is that this leaves the door open for new developments and surprises. On the flip side, that also leaves the door open for more characters to die and other terrible things to take center stage.

