Power Book II: Ghost season 2 episode 9: The Tariq, Tate struggle to come

When Power Book II: Ghost season 2 episode 9 airs on Starz this weekend, it’s going to be pretty clear that Tariq is in trouble. Carrie is dead, Lauren doesn’t seem to be testifying, and now a whole lot of his future seems to be tied into Rashad Tate.

For most of the season, the story of Tate has taken a rather slow burn. We’ve seen him arrive at Stansfield, and we know that he’s there with a singular agenda: Try to leverage this into becoming a Congressman. He’s already using Tariq to try and take down Sweeney.

New Power Book II: Ghost video! Take a look below to get all sorts of discussion on this past episode. Once you do just that, be sure to SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube! There’s other updates coming and we don’t want you missing them.

Do we think that Tate is going to be key to Tariq getting out of his legal trouble? Absolutely, but 1000% he’s going to want something big in return. That yearbook photo of Sweeney is only going to be a part of it. Ultimately, we imagine that we’re going to see Tate ensure he gets that photo, but also that Tariq either digs up more dirt or helps him in some other way. He’s going to make Tariq’s life into complete misery if that means he gets what he wants.

Ultimately, we know that Tariq isn’t going to stay behind bars forever — that much feels inevitable. The larger question to us becomes how he’s going to get out, and what awaits him on the other side. If the intention really is to keep Tate on Book II for a while rather than transition him over to Book IV (nothing is super-clear as of yet there), then he clearly needs a largely story. This could end up being it.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Power Book II: Ghost right now

What do you think is coming with Tariq and Tate on Power Book II: Ghost season 2 episode 9?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for some other updates that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: Starz.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







