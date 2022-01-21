NCIS season 19 episode 12 photo: Is Torres ready for a cage fight?

Just in case you’re curious further about NCIS season 19 episode 12, it looks like it could be a classic undercover case. Of course, there’s also this to wonder about: What if it becomes something more than that? Is it possible that a few unexpected twists send this entire investigation in a totally new direction?

Well, the photo above is one of the newest images shared by the network for the upcoming “Fight or Flight” and at the center of this one is none other than Nick Torres. The body of a body of a Navy Lieutenant is discovered without an eye, and somehow, this is leading the whole team into this particular world. The photo above shows Nick dressed and ready to get involved in a fight, but we have plenty of questions on our mind.

New NCIS video! Take a look below in the event you want to watch our most-recent discussion all about the show. After you do just that, be sure to then also SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube! There are other updates coming that you do not want to miss.

For starters, think about this: Is there a chance that Torres has already been fighting in secret? Or, what if he enjoys the sport a little bit too much? We’re sure he’s been looking for a way to process his anger that Bishop and Gibbs are both gone, and he could end up enjoying this so much more than he was ever prepared for. That would of course create ALL sorts of problems for the team; they can’t have Nick getting hurt outside of his day job! It’s not a particularly safe hobby — that is, if he’s into it.

In general, we think the thing that Torres needs the most isn’t free time to fight people — it’s friendship. Hopefully, people like McGee and Palmer can be there for him.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to NCIS right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to NCIS season 19 episode 12?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to stick around — there are other updates coming and of course, we don’t want you to miss them. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







