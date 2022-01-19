Amazon’s Lord of the Rings now has a subtitle: ‘The Rings of Power’

We know that Amazon’s upcoming The Lord of the Rings series has been in development for quite some time; it’s going to finally premiere on September 2.

Today, the company decided to unveil the tiniest bit of news in the form of a compete title. Moving forward, the show will be called The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. Is that the longest title for a scripted show out there? It has to be considered such, and we wonder if The Rings of Power will eventually be revealed more to be the prominent name for the series.

For those who are unaware, the series is not actually going to be about the main stories written by J.R.R. Tolkien, which eventually did become two separate film trilogies directed by Peter Jackson. Instead, it is going to be set thousands of years before in the Second Age. This will allow the show to focus one several other rings that hold prominence in the lore of Middle-Earth, and not just the One Ring that held such great significance to Frodo Baggins.

In a statement, here is some of what showrunners J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay had to say about this title and its overall significance:

“This is a title that we imagine could live on the spine of a book next to J.R.R. Tolkien’s other classics … Up until now, audiences have only seen on-screen the story of the One Ring — but before there was one, there were many… and we’re excited to share the epic story of them all.”

We just hope that this show can live up to the massive amount of hype that is out there. It’s well worth noting that this has already been renewed for a second season, so Amazon is banking big on this being one of their bigger hits alongside The Boys.

Are you excited for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power?

What do you think about the new name? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to stick around — there are more updates coming and of course, we don’t want you missing any of them. (Photo: Amazon.)

