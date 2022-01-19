Our Kind of People season 1 episode 12 spoilers: The epic finale

As you prepare four Our Kind of People season 1 episode 12 on Fox next week, there is one message we want to pass along: Brace yourselves. This is the dramatic finale, one where Angela could start to get closer to completing her quest. Will she learn what happened between Teddy and Eve so many years ago? Can she find some element of closure.

There’s going to be a lavish event at the center of everything in this episode and in our mind, that only makes it greater. The best episodes of this show are the ones where there’s a big, bold tapestry for these characters to weave their way in and out of.

To get a few more details now on what’s coming in the finale, be sure to check out the full Our Kind of People season 1 episode 12 synopsis:

As the Illumination Ball nears, Angela and Leah team up to discover the truth about what happened between Teddy and Eve in 1984. Angela must make a choice between Tyrique and Nate in “Kiss It Up To God,” the season finale episode of OUR KIND OF PEOPLE airing Tuesday, Jan. 25 (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (OKP-112) (TV-14 D, L, S, V)

Will this be the last episode of the season?

That’s to be determined! This is going to depend in part on how many people watch the last episode, but then beyond just that how many people watch it after the fact in terms of DVR/streaming figures. We think Fox’s new series did fall short of expectations this season in terms of live ratings, but we’ve seen over the past few years a number of them make up for it after the fact.

