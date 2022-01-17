Law & Order: SVU season 23 episode 12 promo: Who’s got a double live?

Law & Order: SVU season 23 episode 12 is airing on NBC in a week, and we think this will be a mystery with multiple layers to it.

Let’s start off here with the central premise: A prizefighter with some notoriety to his name suddenly turns up missing; when he is found, he’s clinging to life. As the investigation intensifies, it appears more and more like there are some secrets that were not previously clear — take, for example, the fighter potentially living a double life. Another twist? Not everyone else may be telling the truth to Benson and the rest of the team.

This episode of SVU feels clearly like one that will take a lot of time for the team to investigate, mostly because there’s one layer of secrets after the next. There will be a lot of digging involved and at the bottom could be a terrible secret — one that some people would kill in order to protect.

Thematically, there is a lot within this episode that we have seen play out on the show before. Take, for example, watching the SVU team work together to solve a high-profile case. Or, a case where the people involved are hiding big secrets. At this point in its run, we don’t really envision SVU as the sort of show that is out to completely alter the course of everything that’s been done so far. Instead, it’s more about them doing whatever they can to ensure that they’re finding variations on a common theme. They want to deliver a story that can feel somewhat familiar and yet new at the same exact time.

