Power Book II: Ghost season 2 episode 7 spoilers: Monet, Lorenzo clash

When Power Book II: Ghost season 2 episode 7 arrives on Starz this weekend, conflict will be the name of the game for Monet and Lorenzo. The longer that the latter is out of prison, the more he may realize that this is a totally different world than back when he was locked up.

Not only that, but there’s going to be one significant issue he’s going to have to contend with: How Monet perceives being involved in the drug game at this point in her life.

For most of the season so far, we’ve seen Mary J. Blige’s character realize that there’s a chance for an escape from the world she’s been immersed in since the start of the season. If Zeke enters the draft and becomes a successful NBA player, there’s no need to be a part of this criminal world anymore. They could use him to build a different sort of empire.

However, in a new sneak peek over at E! News, you can see Lorenzo make it clear that this is not something that he wants. He doesn’t ever want to live off of another man, and we wonder already how much of his anger is stemming from the uncertainty surrounding Zeke as it is. How much does he really know about Monet’s “nephew”? It feels like, at least based on this past episode, that he suspects something even if he does not know with 100% certainty.

