Grey’s Anatomy renewed for season 19; Ellen Pompeo returning

Clearly, ABC did not want anyone to be worried about the future of Grey’s Anatomy any longer. After all, the show is officially coming back!

Today, the network confirmed that the long-running medical drama is coming back for a season 19. Not only that, but Ellen Pompeo is also coming back as Meredith Grey! The actress signed a new deal to return, as has showrunner Krista Vernoff.

We know that a lot has been said about some of Ellen’s comments as of late, in particular some where she joked that she’s been trying to convince people to end the show for a while but it makes too much money. This is a pattern we’ve seen over the years, as Ellen contemplates saying goodbye to the show only to eventually sign back on for more.

In a statement, here is what Vernoff had to say about the return:

“I’m excited to work with our extraordinary writers to dream up where we go from here, and I’m always grateful to our partners at Disney and ABC for letting us tell bold stories with real impact.”

Meanwhile, creator Shonda Rhimes added the following:

“I couldn’t be more excited that we get to keep telling the stories of Meredith, Bailey, Richard and all of the other doctors at Grey Sloan Memorial for another season. This is a true testament to Krista, the cast, the crew and all the writers who keep the audience on the edge of their seat week after week. And it would not be possible without the generations of incredible fans who have supported Grey’s Anatomy for so many years.”

How long will Grey’s Anatomy last?

If we had it our way, we’d love to see the show stay put until season 20, that way it can end on a big milestone and everyone can move on. We don’t know if there’s any life in it after that, though; we could see a spin-off down the road, so we’ll have to wait and see.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Grey’s Anatomy

What do you think about Grey’s Anatomy being renewed for a season 19?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, stick around for some other updates that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: ABC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







