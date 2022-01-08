Is Saturday Night Live new tonight on NBC, January 8, 2022?

Is Saturday Night Live new tonight on NBC? Are we about to get more from the late-night show to better kick off the new year? As you would imagine, there are a number of important things to get into here.

First and foremost, though, let’s begin with the bad news: There is no new episode on the show tonight. Ultimately, we can’t be all that surprised by this at all. When you consider the new variant of the virus and what is going on with a lot of productions, it makes sense for SNL to be pretty conservative right now.

Also, remember what happened right before the holidays with the show hosted by Paul Rudd. Because of an outbreak, much of the cast and audience was sent home while there was a collection of pre-taped sketches and past highlights on the show itself.

NBC did confirm this past week that there will be a new episode airing on January 15 with West Side Story star Ariana DeBose as the host. Are we excited about that? Sure, but we’re also delaying some of our excitement until we actually see this show come to pass. The variant is not in the best place in New York City right now and it’s not like the cast all show up for the first time on January 15 to do the show. There’s a lot of big stuff leading up to that, whether it be rehearsals, pre-tapings, or meetings with the writers. Maybe some of that can be done virtually.

At the moment, we know that the plan here is for there to be other episodes airing later on in the month, but we’ll have to wait and see on some of those.

