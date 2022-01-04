The Blacklist season 9 episode 9 spoilers: How Dembe joined the FBI

The Blacklist season 9 episode 9 is set to air on NBC come Thursday, January 20, and all signs point to this one being big. After all, we could be about to learn the truth behind why Dembe left Raymond Reddington’s side following the death of Liz Keen.

What we know as of right now is simple: Prior to the events of the premiere, the two were basically out of each other’s orbit for a good year and a half. We know that there was something that happened in Brasilia, but not a lot of confirmation on what that something is.

For a few more details about what makes this episode (titled “Boukman Baptiste”) matter so much, take a look at the full The Blacklist season 9 episode 9 synopsis below:

01/20/2022 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Thursday) : A spate of coordinated attacks on Red’s lieutenants puts Dembe in imminent danger, prompting him to relive the events that led him to join the FBI two years earlier.

At the moment, it feels like most of the story is revolving around Reddington, Dembe, and the downfall of their relationship. We refuse to believe that Dembe is the Big Bad for this given season, mostly because the show’s already taken this friend-turned-foe approach with Mr. Kaplan. Personally, we think that this story could be helpful in giving us a much clearer picture as to what the future holds.

Also, this could be one of the best episodes ever for Hisham Tawfiq, who deserves a spotlight to really shine.

