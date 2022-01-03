Outlander season 6 video: Richard Rankin on Roger’s journey

As you prepare for Outlander season 6 on Starz in early March, isn’t it nice to hear from the cast and get some insight on the story to come?

Today, we’re happy to present something more from Richard Rankin and his character of Roger, especially since it feels like a powerful story is ahead for him. In the video below, you can see the actor do his part in order to explain what transpired on this past season of the show, especially in terms of he and Brianna (Sophie Skelton) deciding to remain at Fraser’s Ridge in the past. It is so much more of a home than either one of them first realized, and settling in now could enable both of them to have a far greater sense of stability and comfort.

So what else could be coming up for the character now? Rankin explains that for Roger, so much of season 6 will be about providing a purpose for him in North Carolina in this particular time period. So many of his skills are better suited for the 20th century so of course, there’s going to be an adjustment period here. He will need to be committed to continuing to learn and communicate with others in this time, so it’s not going to be an easy thing for him to figure out immediately.

No matter where Roger’s journey takes him, it’s our hope that he will continue to keep so much of the essence that made him great: His heart, his passion, and also his intellect. These are things that often made him stand out, and we hope that he can use his knowledge of history and foresight to aid everyone as we inch ever closer to the Revolutionary War.

Roger’s finding the home and family he always wanted. #Outlander pic.twitter.com/OJLN7juIPw — Outlander (@Outlander_STARZ) January 3, 2022

