Is The Rookie new tonight on ABC? Are we about to finally see season 4 episode 10 on the air? Of course, there’s a lot to get into here!

So where should we begin? We suppose it’s by sharing some of the good news: You are going to see the series back in a matter of hours. The Christmas hiatus is officially done and with that in mind, we’re going to have a chance here to dive into the super-important story of “Heart Beat.” This is one that could alter the course of John Nolan and Bailey’s future — it almost has to in the wake of the big reveal from this past episode. If she’s still married, how can she and John still navigate a future together?

The best starting-off point here is, of course, sharing the full The Rookie season 4 episode 10 synopsis:

“Heart Beat” – Now that John Nolan knows about Bailey’s past, he must decide if they still have a future. Meanwhile, when a plane crashes in the middle of the city the team races to find out why on all-new episode of “The Rookie,” SUNDAY, JAN. 2 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. (TV-14, V) Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

Whatever happens here will almost surely continue into the next new episode on January 9, but go ahead and remember this: Jenna Dewan was hired to be a series regular for season 4. With that in mind, it’s hard to imagine anything taking place in this episode that causes her to leave for good. Even if Nolan decides that he can’t be with her for the time being, there’s still hope for the future. Just think about that, and we’re eager to see precisely where the story goes.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Rookie right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to The Rookie season 4 episode 10?

Are you glad that the show is finally back on the air? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do, stick around for other updates that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: ABC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







