The Bachelor spoilers: Clayton Echard, a new arrival, and a snake

As you get set for the premiere of The Bachelor on Monday night, why not meet one of Clayton Echard’s more unusual night one arrivals?

If you look below, you can get a new sneak peek for the upcoming first night, one that features the arrival of a woman sporting a massive snake around her neck. This is a pretty intimidating way to meet someone, no? Of course, much of it is also just a part of the ever-so-frequent stunt of having women stage bigger and more dramatic entrances year after year in the hopes of making a big impression right away. Maybe this helps on night one, but we don’t really think it helps that much in the big picture of the season.

One of the other things that we personally think is incredibly important about this season is that none of the women can really cater to Clayton’s interests. The season filmed to Michelle Young’s Bachelorette airing and with that in mind, none of these people know who he is at all. That creates a real interesting dynamic where they are all getting to know him on the fly; it’s possible that the producers said a couple of things about to the group, but that’s all they really have. They have to figure out if they have a connection with him and assess the future from here.

We ultimately hope that this season is fun, messy, but in the end romantic. We do actually want to see a successful relationship at the end of all of this, as we often think the show is so much better when it makes you hopeful that love can be found even in this crazy environment.

