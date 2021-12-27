There were a few things that we expected to see entering Yellowstone season 4 episode 9 — seeing John Dutton fight with Beth was up there.

In a lot of ways, you can argue that Beth is more like her father than any of his children, mostly in that she’s stubborn, determined, and she’s not afraid to do the tough things in order to ensure that she gets results. Yet, Beth’s aggression does get her in trouble, and her setting up Summer to be arrested was a bridge too far for Kevin Costner’s character. She may have done it with a larger purpose, but she used someone who could now be facing life in prison! John and Summer are never going to be endgame, but the two do have a bond that’s very much clear — and that’s beyond the physical aspect of their relationship.

The argument the two had over dinner was one of the more painful we could remember — not because of the screaming, but rather because of words that we’d never heard John say to her. He made it clear that she was disappointed, and in the end suggested that she potentially live somewhere else. This comes mere episodes after John welcomed Beth and Rip into the house in the first place; it was a dramatic twist that shows the fracture that now exists here.

How heartbreaking was Beth’s reaction to all of this? Seeing her cry with the musical interlude was enough to make us cry in return. More than anything, she values this ranch and also the bond between her and her father. We do think that she’s going to struggle with this for the remainder of the season — for the first time really ever on the series, we are experiencing Beth in somewhat of an identity crisis.

