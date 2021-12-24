Is Magnum PI new tonight on CBS? New season 4 promo hopes

Is Magnum PI new tonight over on CBS? Are we going to dive into some more season 4 goodness sooner rather than later?

Since we already had another Christmas episode earlier this month, that was probably your hint that the show was done for the year. There is no new episode tonight due to the Christmas Eve holiday, and the same goes for next week with that being New Year’s Eve. The plan for now is for the Jay Hernandez – Perdita Weeks show to return on January 7 with an episode that absolutely looks like a blast! The title is “Dream Lover” — read the synopsis below for more insight:

“Dream Lover” – When a woman hires Magnum and Higgins to locate a man she met briefly at a coffee shop and felt a spark with, they learn that he is hiding a big secret. Also, Higgins keeps a secret of her own after she has a romantic dream about Magnum, on the CBS Original series MAGNUM P.I., Friday, Jan. 7 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

So when’s the earliest a promo for this episode could surface? The night of New Year’s Eve would be ideal, though some of that may depend on CBS’ programming. If not then, we’ll likely see one surface over the weekend or early on in the first week of 2022. Let’s just go ahead and make one thing clear: If we were CBS, we’d lean as hard as humanly possible into the Magnum/Higgins storyline and the dream that she has. With there being so many ‘shippers out there for the two of them, most people would probably lap this story up.

