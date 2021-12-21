This Is Us season 6 premiere spoilers: New ‘The Challenger’ details

In just two weeks from today, the This Is Us season 6 premiere is going to be on NBC! We’ve waited a long time for it and hopefully, the show wastes little time giving us more of a sense as to how all of these mysteries are going to tie together. Take, for example, what happens with Kate and Toby, how Kate falls in love with Phillip, and then also where Kate and Miguel are in the flash-forwards years down the road. Is one or both of them dead?

What we’ve known for a while is that the title for the premiere is “The Challenger,” which is likely a reference to the infamous tragedy that happened with NASA so many years ago. It’s also an event that Kevin Pearson has referenced in the past.

Today, NBC unveiled the full This Is Us season 6 premiere synopsis — not that this gives that much away: “01/04/2022 (09:00PM – 10:03PM) (Tuesday) : The Big Three celebrate their 41st birthday.”

Honestly, the thing that intrigues more than the 41st birthday (which we already knew about) is the fact that this episode is a few minutes longer than your standard hour of network TV. That means that there’s gotta be some absolutely-essential content over the course of this episode. NBC is not the sort of network that is going to give away extra time simply for the fun of it; there’s a lot of negotiation that goes into that since there are other shows like New Amsterdam that need to be considered.

