Is NCIS new tonight on CBS? If you’re curious about that very question, we’re here to help! Not only do we have an answer within this piece, but we’ll also take a larger look at a potential season 20 for the series.

So where should we begin here? We suppose by going ahead and getting the bad news out of the way: There is no new episode coming on the network tonight. As for the reason why, it has every bit to do with the fact that we’re in the midst of the annual Christmas hiatus. The plan for now is for NCIS to return on Monday, January 3, only for it to go on hiatus again on January 10 because of the National Title Game in college football.

As we continue forward in this article, we want to actually look far beyond where we are right now. Could there be a landmark season 20 of NCIS? This would put the show in some pretty rare air alongside Law & Order, Gunsmoke, and Law & Order: SVU as one of the longest-running series ever. The ratings also more than justify it: While the numbers are understandably down in the Monday timeslot, it is still Monday’s most-watched show with more than 7.6 million viewers watching live. The ratings have dipped slightly since Mark Harmon’s departure, but not as much as we and a lot of other people may have suspected.

While we’re optimistic that more NCIS will be coming, it may also depend significantly on the cast. Harmon is technically still a part of the opening credits, so could he appear in any capacity moving forward? Also, Wilmer Valderrama recently signed on to play Zorro on a show currently in active development. You have to wonder what that would mean in terms of his future. If you continue on with this show, don’t you want there to be at least some familiar faces?

