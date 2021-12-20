The Bachelorette finale spoilers: Nayte & Michelle Young’s final date

With The Bachelorette finale poised to air on ABC just over 24 hours, why not take another look at Michelle and Nayte?

Entering this particular episode, there’s one thing that we know for sure about these two: Their chemistry is off the charts. From the very start of this season, it was abundantly clear that these two had a chance of going the distance. He had the first impression rose, plus plenty of attention the rest of the way. He was even more or less impervious to some of the people who were throwing drama in his direction.

The sneak peek below from the finale gives you a sense of the final date the two are going to have, plus also more or the frustrating circumstances that they are going to continue to deal with. One of the central narratives as of late has been whether or not Nayte is 100% ready to commit, and Michelle gets the sense during this date that his energy is a little off and he’s disconnected from what’s going on. Does this mean that he’s facing cold feet? It could, or he may just be comfortable with the nature of this particular date involving the spiritual shaman who is there to help the two. Let’s just say that these sort of dates aren’t for everyone. Maybe he has some anxiety about the proposal, but that doesn’t mean that is against the idea at all.

From our vantage point, it feels like the producers are trying to create doubt when it comes to Michelle’s future more so than there actually being some huge heartbreak at the end of all of this. When it comes to that, the only person we’re 100% worried about at the moment is Brandon.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Bachelorette right now

Do you think Michelle and Nayte are destined to be engaged after The Bachelorette finale?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also stay at the site for other updates that you do not want to miss. (Photo: ABC.)

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

There's only one date left for each of Michelle's men and every moment counts. 🌹 #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/hnyUpfULDF — The Bachelorette (@BacheloretteABC) December 18, 2021

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







