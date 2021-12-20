The Bachelorette finale spoilers: Michelle & Brandon’s final date

With The Bachelorette finale set to arrive on ABC this Tuesday, you better believe that there will be some romance. However, there will also be some tough decisions.

For Michelle Young, she has to figure out at this point whether she wants to be with either Brandon or Nayte, and contrary to everyone who says that Nayte is a slam-dunk, we don’t think it’s that easy a choice. After all, she says in the sneak peek below that she’s in love with him! We don’t think Michelle is some cruel person who would say this to someone for no reason.

What is likely so appealing to Brandon as a suitor is pretty simple: He says what is on his mind and he leads with his heart. There’s not some huge abundance of people who do this! It’s pretty rare to find someone as giving and caring as this and Michelle appreciates it; his willingness to be vulnerable, more than likely, is what also makes her feel vulnerable.

Is there’s any issue that Brandon faces, it is something totally out of his control: The feelings that Michelle has for Nayte. She’s clearly just as in love with him, if not more so. That chemistry between the two of them has been there from the very beginning and we get the sense that the passion is still very-much there. The only issue here are those pesky questions as to whether or not he’s 100% ready to commit. We think that some of this could be manufactured, or at the very least blown up to make the ending more dramatic than it would be otherwise.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Bachelorette right now

What do you think Michelle Young is going to decide on The Bachelorette finale this week?

Are you rooting for Brandon or Nayte? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to stick around — there are more updates coming that we don’t want you to miss. (Photo: ABC.)

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Has Michelle found her soulmate? All will be revealed on the exhilarting season finale of #TheBachelorette. pic.twitter.com/t1yT0xeQBK — The Bachelorette (@BacheloretteABC) December 19, 2021

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







