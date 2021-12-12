Is The Rookie new tonight on Fox? Do we have a lot of exciting stuff to get into for Nathan Fillion and the rest of the cast?

We won’t make you wait any longer, so let’s go ahead and commence the celebration: You are going to see something more on the air soon! Tonight’s episode carries with it the title of “Breakdown,” and that may suggest that something bad is going to happen. Is that disconcerting? Definitely, especially when you think about the promo below starting off on a happy note. After all, we’re going to be seeing John Nolan contemplate a proposal to Bailey! This is a big step forward in his personal life, and we’re curious to see what comes along with it.

If you do want to get a few more details all about where things could be going, be sure to check out the full The Rookie season 4 episode 9 synopsis:

Desperate to break free from his connection to Elijah, Wesley tries to plant a listening device in his office to incriminate him. Meanwhile, Officer Bradford and his sister, Genny, learn an unsettling truth about their father on an all-new episode of “The Rookie,” Sunday, December 12th on ABC. Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

Given that this is the final episode of the calendar year, we wouldn’t be shocked if there is some sort of huge cliffhanger. Don’t be shocked if there’s some moment at the end of this where your jaw is truly on the ground! We’re hoping that at the end of the episode we’ll know a little more about when the show is back on the air, and also more about what the future could hold. (We are expecting a hiatus for at least the month of February, with the reason for it being the Olympics.)

