The Boys season 3 spoilers: Show boss hints at ‘crazy’ premiere

Just in case you were curious about The Boys season 3, let’s make the following clear: It’s going to start absolutely bonkers.

There’s a chance that you’ve heard about a few different scenes the Amazon series is looking to adapt from the comics, including one that involves a lot of superheroes in one place doing something that… Well, let’s just say that it’s not something that would ever ben allowed in the MCU. It’s positively insane, graphic, but also suits the egos of some of these characters.

As it turns out, though, this much-hyped sequence about superheroes having “relations” with each other (all at once!) is not the only thing that could shock viewers coming up. In a new interview with TV Insider, show boss Eric Kripke handed over the following tease — something that easily could make hair stand on end as we await the show’s 2022 premiere:

[We’re] doing something in the first episode that I think is definitely the craziest thing we’ve ever pulled off…and might be one of the craziest things anybody’s ever tried to pull off.

So how will the show pull this off? After two seasons, we think Amazon has given the creative team full license to do almost whatever they want. There’s a recognition now that the show works, and in general The Boys is one of the biggest series the streaming service has. As a matter of fact, it’s so big there is already a spin-off officially on the way.

How crazy do you think things are going to be on The Boys season 3?

