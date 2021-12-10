The Blacklist season 9 episode 7: ‘Between Sleep and Awake’ hopes

As you prepare for The Blacklist season 9 episode 7 airing on January 6, there is a lot to ponder over. Ultimately, there are a couple of different reasons for that.

So where do we begin here? Let’s start off with mentioning where we just left off: With the big reveal that Dembe seemingly gave Liz the letter to read prior to her death. With that in mind, Reddington’s longtime confidant betrayed his trust in a way that is hard for him to grapple with.

New The Blacklist video! Take a look below to see some of what we had to say on this past episode of the show. After you do just that, remember to also SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube! That is your source for a number of other updates on the series and we don’t want you to miss any of them.

The easiest thing to say about episode 7 is that it’s going to be all about Reddington and Dembe’s history and what happened to split the two up in the first place. However, we’ve already heard that this is not going to happen. Instead, we wonder if this could be Reddington-specific in general as he processes what he views as this earth-shattering reveal. He could be working with Dr. Roberta Sand for the majority of this episode to better understand himself and we could be without the Task Force altogether.

Or, is it possible that the primary focus for this hour is someone within the Task Force itself? It’s easy to make the case that this could be Ressler-specific in general, mostly due to the absence of this character from episode 6. Could this be the perfect time to get more context on the “personal day” he took? We have to imagine that there’s more here than is first apparent.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Blacklist right now

What do you think is going to be coming moving into The Blacklist season 9 episode 7?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to stick around — there are other updates coming and of course, we don’t want you to miss any of them.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







