FBI season 4 episode 9 spoilers: Antonio Vargas returns

FBI season 4 episode 9 is 100% one you’re going to want to catch live, and there are a number of reasons for that.

Where do we begin? How about with a reminder that “Unfinished Business” is the final episode of 2021 for this show? What happens here will probably leave you wanting more, and that’s tough given that the next new episode isn’t slated until early January. It also just so happens to feature the return of David Zayas as Antonio Vargas, one of the most dangerous people the Bureau has ever come across. Even though he’s currently behind bars, that isn’t stopping him from finding a way to endanger lives on the outside. What in the world can they do to stop this?

For a few more details, be sure to check out the full FBI season 4 episode 9 synopsis below:

“Unfinished Business” – After Rina is critically wounded while heading to work with Jubal, the team makes the chilling discovery that a vengeful Vargas (David Zayas) orchestrated the shooting from behind bars and continues to target the rest of their team and their loved ones, on the CBS Original series FBI, Tuesday, Dec. 14 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

While it’s certainly possible this episode will wrap up the Vargas story once and for all, there’s always going to be a suspicion in our mind that it won’t. Let’s just put it like this: We know how great of an actor Zayas is, and hope he can play both good and bad guys with the utmost power. If we were the producers of this show, the last thing we would want is to write this actor off entirely.

