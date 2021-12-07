The Blacklist season 9 episode 6 photo: What’s next for Dembe?

In just a couple of days, you will have a chance to see The Blacklist season 9 episode 6 titled “Dr. Roberta Sand, Ph.D.” Is that exciting? Absolutely. It’s the final episode of the calendar year! This is one that has the potential both answer questions plus also raise some new ones.

For the sake of this particular article, though, we want to put the focus primarily on one Dembe Zuma, especially when it comes to the following question: How is he doing in the aftermath of episode 5?

In the closing seconds of that episode, we saw Hisham Tawfiq’s character open a mysterious box, one that was very personal to his time with Reddington. Whenever the character decided he was fully out from his criminal enterprise, he could open it … and that’s what he decided to do. What’s in said box? Maybe we’ll find out soon, or maybe we won’t. The symbolism is as important as anything, as this represents Dembe moving forward into yet another part of his life.

Based on the photo above, whatever was in that box isn’t stopping Dembe from continuing to be a part of the Task Force. He remains firmly entrenched within his work at the FBI and as this episode goes along, maybe we’ll see further if there are any long-term ramifications to what happened. For the time being, all we know is that we want to see this character in a spot where he feels content with his life. He deserves that after everything he’s gone through.

