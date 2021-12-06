Is Jen Landon leaving Yellowstone, and also her fantastic role of Teeter after the past year and a half as a part of the show? We saw some departures during tonight’s episode, but this one was the hardest to bear. Teeter has been a crazy dose of chaotic energy since her arrival on the show.

Now, it is looking almost though there is no immediate future for the character. Why? Tonight, John Dutton revealed that he is firing every woman at the bunkhouse, including the barrel racers and then also Teeter, despite her being a tremendous help since her arrival to the ranch. She’s getting let go seemingly due to no fault of her own, and rather all of the anger and violence when it comes to Walker and Lloyd. This seems unfair, no? Granted, life isn’t always fair.

Personally, we still have hope that Teeter is going to find a way to reenter the picture again. There’s still the romance between Teeter and Colby that didn’t have a lot of resolution. Not only that, but her exit was so quiet and almost without any fanfare at all. She was something different within this world! She brought a ton of energy!

Do we know that Landon is a busy actress? Absolutely, given the fact that she has a role over on FBI: Most Wanted. Yet, we continue to think that she could balance both if the situation came down to it.

The biggest cause for hope

People do have a tendency to come and go within this world. Even if Teeter IS gone from Yellowstone for some time, remember that there’s also the 6666 spin-off coming down the road. Maybe she shows up down there, at a ranch where she won’t get fired because some guys aren’t able to keep their emotions in check?

Do you think that Jen Landon is going to be leaving Yellowstone and Teeter forever?

