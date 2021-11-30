Saturday Night Live: Pete Davidson, Miley Cyrus to host NBC NYE special

NBC is shaking things up in a big way with their New Year’s Eve programming, and apparently, it involves giving Pete Davidson more air time.

Today, the network confirmed that on Friday, December 31, they will air from 10:30 p.m. until 12:30 a.m. a two-hour event from Miami. The Saturday Night Live star technically isn’t given top billing for the special; instead, it’s frequent SNL musical guest Miley Cyrus! Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party Hosted by Miley Cyrus and Pete Davidson will feature a number of other guests and probably a lot of comedy bits; after all, Lorne Michaels is an executive producer on the project.

In a statement, Jen Neal, the Executive Vice President of live events for NBCUniversal, had the following to say:

“In what is sure to be an exciting and fun evening, we are looking forward to partnering with Lorne Michaels and ringing in 2022 with a night of incredible entertainment, led by Miley and Pete.”

What’s the goal here from NBC? To diversify! They’ve aired a New Year’s Eve special over the years featuring Carson Daly, only for it to get routinely trashed by New Year’s Rockin’ Eve over on ABC. Fox has started doing their own thing on New Year’s Eve over the years, while CNN has established a pretty solid tradition for themselves with Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen. Comedy is a good route to go, mostly because it actually introduces real electricity into the live environment. For music-based specials like New Year’s Rockin’ Eve, you are a little more reliant on booking the right guests that people will want to tune in to see.

While you wait for this special, remember that there are still some more episodes of SNL coming next month, including one hosted by Paul Rudd and another by Billie Eilish, who is doing double-duty as the musical guest, as well. (Read more about that here.)

