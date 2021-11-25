Dexter: New Blood season 1 episode 4 photo: Can ‘Deb’ get through?

Dexter: New Blood season 1 episode 4 could pose a whole new set of challenges for Dexter Morgan; not only that, but also raise new questions about Deb’s role in his life.

It seems like for many years following the end of the original series finale, the manifestation of Jennifer Carpenter’s character in his mind was a north star. Rather than his late father Harry, Deb pushed him away from killing entirely. She supported and celebrated him when he was on the straight and narrow, and believed he could have some semblance of a normal life without that Dark Passenger controlling him.

However, all of this fell apart when Dexter killed Matt Caldwell, and then after that, he decided to take Harrison in, much to Deb’s own frustration. Things are going to get even messier in the aftermath of Dexter burning Matt’s remains, and the photo above for this weekend’s episode shows another tense confrontation between the two.

What sort of role is Deb going to have the rest of the season? We’re curious about this mostly because if Dexter isn’t going to listen to her, why is she there now? We hope that there is some sort of push and pull, or that her perceived disappointment will convince him out of killing again. Or, maybe she can sound a warning alarm when it’s time for him to skip town again, maybe with Harrison at his side. From our vantage point, it’s inevitable that this Iron Lake experiment isn’t going to work. There are already questions about why “Jim Lindsay” told no one about a son, and now, Matt was killed close to his place. Dexter may be okay now, but how long will that last?

