Legends of Tomorrow season 7 episode 8 return date hopes on The CW

After tonight’s new episode, doesn’t it make sense to want the Legends of Tomorrow season 7 episode 8 return date? There’s a lot of big stuff coming up in the next part of the story, as we’re just about over the midway point right now.

The bad news that we have to report for now is rather simple: Tonight’s episode is the final one for the calendar year. All things considered, though, it’s hard to be that angry. Remember that we had a super-small hiatus between the end of season 6 and the start of season 7, so it feels like we’ve had one of the best runs of Legends of Tomorrow episodes in recent memory.

One other thing worth smiling about for now is that there is no ambiguity as to when the series is back: We already have a firm date! The CW has already made it clear that Caity Lotz and the rest of the cast will be back on Wednesday, January 12. Hopefully, we’ll see the rest of the season play out weekly from here.

While we’re certainly curious what is going to be happening in the present, that’s not stopping us from simultaneously wondering about the future. Remember for a moment here that Legends of Tomorrow is not renewed for a season 8 as of yet, and we’re very-much grateful that it even lasted for this long. It’s never been the most-popular show in the Arrowverse in terms of its ratings, and it has existed mostly on the strength of some fun storytelling and its loyal audience. We do think the rotating nature of its cast could allow it to last for many more years, but we don’t think that is necessarily going to happen. We’ll be grateful at this point if we get a season 8 and a proper send-off.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Legends of Tomorrow right now

What do you most want to see on Legends of Tomorrow season 7 episode 8?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to stick around — there are some other updates on the way and we absolutely don’t want you missing them. (Photo: The CW.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







