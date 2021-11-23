Chicago Med season 7 episode 9 spoilers: A ‘Secret Santa’ story?

Today NBC unveiled some of the first news all about Chicago Med season 7 episode 9, including that it will, in fact, be set at Christmas. Isn’t that worth celebrating? Given that the December 8 episode is existing somewhat on its own little island, that gives the writers an opportunity to have a little bit of fun here and allow themselves some creative freedom.

Will this episode (titled “Secret Santa Has a Gift for You”) focus on some long-term plotlines? Absolutely, but we also feel like there will be a few individual surprises in here. It’s a chance to hone in on how some of these characters are ringing in the holiday season, and we hope some proper time is given to that! One Chicago is not one of these TV franchises that commemorates the holiday season every year; there are plenty of occasions where it doesn’t even air in December at all. It’s mostly a weird little scheduling quirk that allowed for NBC to give it this opportunity this time around.

For a few more details as to the story arcs in this episode, be sure to check out the full Chicago Med season 7 episode 9 synopsis below:

12/08/2021 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Wednesday) : The outcome of Will’s investigation weighs heavily on his mind as he works with Dylan to save a 4-month-old patient. Stevie and Vanessa both struggle to keep their secrets. Crockett and Blake work with Abrams to save a patient in need of a liver transplant.

Is there a chance that we’ll see some sort of cliffhanger reveal at the end of this episode? We definitely wouldn’t rule something like that out given that in the end, it would set the stage for more airing in the new year.

