Station 19 season 5 spoilers: Will there be a Christmas episode?

After everything that we’ve seen on Station 19 season 5 so far, let’s be honest: We need a little bit of joy coming down the road.

Luckily, we are pleased to know that is coming! ABC recently confirmed that the Grey’s Anatomy spin-off will have a holiday installment on Thursday, December 16. The title for this episode seems to be “All I Want for Christmas Is You,” otherwise known as the holiday song you’re going to hear at least two million times between now and the end of the year.

Will this episode be one that gives you a better sense of how the team is coping with the loss of Dean Miller? That feels inevitable, but it could also give people more of a chance to move past what’s going on and start to look ahead. Holidays are a time where you try to find happiness even in dark hours, and in that way, everyone will still be mourning. There’s going to be a lot to unpack here emotionally, and that’s without even thinking about some of the other stories you will see play over the course of it.

There is, after all, one other thing worth noting: This is almost certainly going to be the final episode of the calendar year. You can call it the “winter finale” if you want but no matter, there’s probably going to be some sort of huge cliffhanger that we are left pondering over for at least a few weeks, if not a little bit longer than that! It’s worth noting that for the time being, we don’t have a confirmed return date for either Station 19 or the flagship Grey’s Anatomy in 2022.

Let’s just hope that there’s somewhat of a timeless feeling to this Station 19; we’d love to see viewers watching it for many years moving forward.

What do you want to see on the Station 19 season 5 Christmas episode?

What do you want to see on the Station 19 season 5 Christmas episode?

