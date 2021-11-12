Shark Tank preview: Hidrent, Fish Fixe, DEUX, and Hello PreNup

Tonight on Shark Tank you will see Hidrent, Fish Fixe, DEUX, and Hello PreNup all do their best to strike a deal. Will any of the Sharks bite? We’ve got a guest on the show tonight with a lot of experience creating apps, and that could be important based on the business being brought in during this episode. Some are health-related, whereas another is a legal service and another offers an alternative to your standard hire-a-handyman app you tend to see online.

Before we dive into these products further, let’s start with the official synopsis:

“1307” – Nirav Tolia, co-founder of the successful neighborhood networking service, Nextdoor, brings his desire to inspire and mentor the country’s sharpest entrepreneurs in this week’s all-new episode. First into the Tank are entrepreneurs from Sugarland, Texas, who are sure to make a splash with their convenient healthy food delivery service brought directly to your doorstep. Entrepreneurs from Wellesley, Massachusetts, and Edmonds, Washington, present their online platform that offers an easier and less expensive option for an important protection for couples about to tie the knot. A health conscious entrepreneur from Los Angeles, California, introduces her nutritious take on a classic dessert enhanced with immunity-boosting vitamins; then an entrepreneur from Celina, Texas, pitches his revolutionary online tool to help off-duty firefighters make additional income while helping their community on “Shark Tank” airing FRIDAY, NOV. 12 (8:00-9:01 p.m. EST), on ABC. (TV-PG, L) Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following the premiere.

Below, you can get more info on all of these products; click on one of the links to be directed to an official site.

Fish Fixe – This is a seafood delivery service that sets out to deliver responsibly-sourced seafood to your door at a variety of customer-chosen intervals. Seafood is not always cheap, but we do understand why this would be popular in a lot of places. It’s not always easy to find a variety of good fish at your store! The challenge in the Tank will be showing that they have a proper distribution model to handle demand.

DEUX – For everyone looking for quality, delicious vegan cookie dough, this is where you can find it! It comes in a number of different flavors, including some like pumpkin spice and gingerbread that are perfect for this time of year. This continues a Shark Tank trend of vegan options to popular foods coming into the Tank.

Hidrent – We can’t speak to if this will get a Shark to bite in the Tank, but there are some fascinating things about the pitch here. This is a service where you can hire local, off-duty firefighters for a number of jobs including handyman work, gutter-cleaning, and various other odds and ends around the house. What makes this better than your standard gig-worker app is that firefighters have lengthy background checks — meaning that you can trust the person at your home.

Hello Prenup – Sometimes, business names are often self-explanatory. This one is all about helping couples prepare a proper prenuptial agreement before tying the knot — the business claims that they have easy, upfront pricing and make the process uncomplicated for people who want to get back to the fun parts of wedding planning.

