Law & Order: Organized Crime season 2 episode 9: Return date for Part II







At the end of tonight’s epic story, of course you’re going to want to know the Law & Order: Organized Crime season 2 episode 9 return date. How could you not? We’ve made it now to the conclusion of Part I of this season and we know that moving forward, there are some exciting, super-intense things coming around the corner. At the center of many of them is the return of Dylan McDermott as Richard Wheatley, who is poised to make his presence felt in a big way coming up.

Alas, here is where we do need to start handing down some of the bad news. There is no new episode next week, and the week after that (November 25) just so happens to be Thanksgiving. After that, NBC has set their production of Annie Live! for December 2 — this is a tradition that they’ve done in December for the past couple of years. Rest assured that there IS another episode of both this show and Law & Order: SVU coming this year, but you’ll be waiting until December 9 in order to see them. It’s a little weird to have these episodes so separated, but we’ll take this easily over having the show off the air for an even longer period of time. (You can watch a promo for the next episode over here.)

One other thing to think about – Because of the Winter Olympics coming to NBC next February, there’s a good chance we’ll see at least a few episodes of Organized Crime in January. They may have to frontload their schedule a little more than usual this season, even though that means getting fewer episodes a little bit later on in the season.

As for getting other specifics, our hope is that within the next couple of weeks, an official synopsis for episode 9 will be released.

