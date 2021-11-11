Magnum PI season 4 episode 6 sneak peek: Meet Rick’s friend Robbie!







Tomorrow night is going to bring you Magnum PI season 4 episode 6 on CBS and with that, a new face from Rick’s past.

For a little more on that, take a look at the first sneak peek below from “Devil on the Doorstep.” This offers you a tiny peek at new character Robbie (Devon Sawa), someone whose friendship with Rick stems back further than any other character in this world. It seems like he’s in Hawaii on vacation, and he’s getting a chance to take a few trips down memory lane. He comes across to Magnum, Higgins, and TC as funny and charismatic — he’s got a real knack for telling stories!

However, is Robbie all that he seems? We’ve watched enough of this show to know that there is almost always a twist, and at some point during this episode, TC is going to grow suspicious of what the guy is really after. Because Rick has such a history with him, he may not be able to see it; sometimes, you have to count on your friend to have your back and make sure you’re protected, even if it means having a few tough conversations.

Meanwhile, the second sneak peek below is a little more Higgins-centric and geared around the return of MI-6 to her orbit. At the start of the season, she was told that they could back at any moment with a new mission, and that is precisely what is going on here. This new operation could lead to Perdita Weeks’ character being stretched too thin, since she may also have a PI case she is working on at the same time. Will someone else pick up on what’s happening? Given that Magnum cares for her so much, there’s a good chance he’ll figure some things out — though whether Higgins spills the beans on everything MI-6 remains to be seen.

