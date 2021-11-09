The Bachelorette episode 4 spoilers: Michelle Young’s sleepover date







Tomorrow night’s The Bachelorette episode 4 is going to feature another group date for Michelle Young and her guys. However, is this one a little too childish for its own good? We’re at a point right now where we’re definitely starting to wonder that!

In the sneak peek below, you can see that a huge chunk of Michelle’s guys have been invited to what feels somewhat like a giant slumber party, complete with teddy bears, foot baths, pajamas, and of course (for some reason) cotton candy. The guys are just chilling out when Michelle realizes something strange: Nobody is coming up to her. She feels lost and unseen and in that moment, she wonders what she’s even doing there. Given that she is The Bachelorette, the idea is that you want to feel courted and treated like you’re something special.

In the end, we do think that this issue will blow over without too much trouble. This could just be the result of the guys being so afraid to step on each other’s toes that no one is making the first move. They may have also been waiting for production to signal them to go over when in reality, they could do whatever they want. This is a pretty tough thing in order to properly figure out until end up actually seeing the date.

Because of what we’re seeing in this preview, our feeling right now is that the group-date rose is probably going to go to the person who ends up showing up and making Michelle feel special again. Sure, it’s about showing that fun side, but also being okay with getting vulnerable and even showing a little bit of remorse that Michelle was feeling alone for a moment.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Bachelorette right now

What do you most want to see from Michelle Young and her guys on The Bachelorette episode 4?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, stick around for some other updates. (Photo: ABC.)

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Teddy bears, cotton candy, and a foot spa? Where's my invite? pic.twitter.com/iKphFzQMqj — The Bachelorette (@BacheloretteABC) November 8, 2021

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







