Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 2: BTS with Patina Miller, cast!







We know that we’re going to be waiting a long time to see Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 2 arrive on Starz. Yet, that’s not going to stop us from teasing what’s next!

In a post on Instagram below, you can see star Patina Miller (Raq) alongside some of her other cast members including Mekai Curtis (Kanan), Malcolm Mays (Lou Lou), and London Brown (Marvin). Showrunner Sascha Penn is also present. The cast and crew are still hard at work making season 2 happen, and have been for a little while now.

So what’s going to be coming when season 2 premieres in 2022? It’s gonna start with updating us on where Kanan is. Raq sent him out of town after the events of season 1, and she presumed at the time that his biological father Malcolm Howard was dead. That’s not the case. Learning more about that should prove to be explosive, and that’s without the aftermath of Unique’s arrest. Is he really going to stay behind bars.

Because of the flagship Power, we know that the show is going to be seeing Kanan back in New York before long. We’d also say that we should be meeting Breeze before too long. That character is a huge foundation to everything coming up down the road, including the eventual introduction to Ghost and Tommy in his life.

