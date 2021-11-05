The Blacklist season 9 episode 3: The Agnes, Reddington reunion







For everyone out there hoping to see Agnes within the world of The Blacklist season 9, tonight offered you that opportunity!

Two years have passed in the world since the death of Elizabeth Keen, and it remained to be seen for most of the hour if we were going to see Harold Cooper allow Reddington spend some time with the child. He cared for her immensely while Liz was alive, even though the two weren’t always in good graces and he didn’t frequently have a chance to spend time with her.

After speaking with his wife Charlene, tonight Cooper decided to let Reddington see Agnes, at least so long as one of her adoptive parents were around. Agnes did remember Reddington — not only that, but she called him “Pinky” again! This was a sweet moment, but there was also some lingering doubt in how the story ended tonight; does she associate him directly with the death of her mom? The last time she saw him, after all, was right before Liz was killed. This is a story that we’ll have to watch and see over the next few episodes.

In general, we’re just hoping that Agnes has at least some story or purpose to the series at this point. Because she has been so young in the past, it’s been rather hard for the writers to do all that much with her. She at least has a better sense of the world around her … and she absolutely is going through a lot.

What did you think about the events of The Blacklist season 9 episode 3?

