





Is The Blacklist new tonight on NBC? Will you have a chance to dive into season 9 episode 3?

As you would imagine there’s a lot of great stuff to get into within this piece but we have to start with the following: The good news! You will have a chance to see more of the James Spader drama on the air tonight; to be specific, you’re getting a story in “The SPK” that looks like it’s going to be a lot of fun.

First and foremost, let’s share the synopsis for tonight’s episode — once we’re done with that, we can have a deeper discussion when it comes to context:

11/04/2021 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Thursday) : A new case involving stolen artifacts reunites Red with a former blacklister. Aram faces a difficult decision. TV-14

The former blacklister mentioned in here has been confirmed to be none other than Robert Vesco! Stacy Keach is back as Raymond Reddington’s one-time mentor, and one of the few people out there who can safely anticipate most of his every moves. Aram’s decision, meanwhile, could come down to what he wants out of his career moving forward. One option for him is to continue to work on his new app, which has significant earnings potential; yet, the FBI is calling, and we know that this character cares so much about the Task Force that he could prioritize that over everything else and it wouldn’t come as a shock.

What do you most want to see when it comes to The Blacklist season 9 episode 3?

