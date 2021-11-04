Survivor 41 episode 8 promo: Are Xander, Evvie, Tiffany in danger?







As we move into Survivor 41 episode 8, it feels pretty clear to say that there is complete and utter chaos. Also, there could be a few easy targets left in the game.

Are Tiffany, Evvie, and Xander all currently in big trouble? Absolutely it feels that way, given that they were the three on the outside of the vote and they all cast ones for Deshawn to leave. Meanwhile, everyone in the game knows that Xander has an idol, and that he is also willing to play it for other people if absolutely necessarily. There’s a lot of trust between these three former Yase tribe members and that could cause them all to be in peril.

Watch our latest Survivor 41 review! Below, we get into everything that happened moving into Tribal Council and who may or may not have made the right move. Once you check that out, be sure to SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess for some other updates throughout the season.

So who are going to be the major players in the game moving forward? We tend to think a lot about people like Heather, Erika, and Ricard. They don’t have too many present loyalties — even if Ricard and Shan have been close, he has to recognize that there are some major trust issues there. These three may or may not realize it, but if they were all to work together, they should shift the balance of power with 11 people left in the game. Shan and Liana are an obvious duo it seems, but no one seems to be aware of how close they are to Deshawn and Danny.

After last night’s episode, one thing does feel clear: We’re set up for a really fun post-merge game where a lot of unpredictable stuff could end up happening.

Related – Be sure to get some other news when it comes to Survivor right now

Where do you foresee things going as we prepare for Survivor 41 episode 8?

Be sure to share some of your thoughts on the matter below! Once you do just that, stick around — there are other updates on the way and we don’t want you missing them. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







