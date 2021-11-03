The Blacklist season 9 episode 3 spoilers: Robert Vesco returning!







We’ve got great news for everyone who wasn’t excited enough about The Blacklist season 9 episode 3 airing on NBC this Thursday: Robert Vesco is back!

For a little while now, it has been clear that a former Blacklister would take center stage in the upcoming “The SPK.” This one just so happens to have a lengthy history with Raymond Reddington. In addition to being a notable criminal (he’s in the top 10 on the Blacklist itself), Vesco was also an early mentor to Reddington. He understands his criminal mind better than almost anyone. It’s actually a good thing that this guy cares more about being a thief than causing any chaos on a larger scale. Just imagine the problems that this would cause.

The photo above was first posted by Rotten Tomatoes in advance of tomorrow night’s episode, and we know per NBC that there is an elaborate heist at the center of the story. Doesn’t that make his return all the more well-suited? We can’t say that Stacy Keach will be back for more than a single episode, but we are happy to have him back however long he’s present. It’s a small peek into Reddington’s past and this season, we’ll take everyone one of those that we can. Remember that the show doesn’t seem all that focused at this point on his identity or some long-term mysteries.

Remember when James Spader’s character was sick? For the time being, it feels like the show isn’t altogether focused on that…

