Survivor 41 episode 7 sneak peek: Erika prepares for her decision







As we prepare ourselves for Survivor 41 episode 7 on CBS this Wednesday, Erika is facing an enormous choice. Does she smash the hourglass or not?

If you need a quick refresher, at the end of this past episode Jeff Probst showed up at Exile Island with a big-time offer for Erika: She can smash the hourglass and completely reverse the events of the most-recent challenge. It’s a way to ensure her safety, but there’s also a big risk if she does it. She could make a LOT of people mad at her at the end of the day.

New Survivor 41 video! Check out our take on the most-recent episode of the show and the foundation for this twist. Once you check that out, be sure to SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube! There are other updates coming and we don’t want you to miss them.

The sneak peek below really makes a meal out of the decision that Erika is making — she recognizes the stakes of what she is about to do, but it also feels like she’s ready to live without fear. She’s gone through a personal breakthrough after being stuck on Exile Island ever since the challenge wrapped up, and we tend to think that on some level, she recognizes that she was in danger back on the former Luvu tribe.

If we had to make a guess right now, we’d assume that Erika is going to be able to alter the course of the game. What’s the incentive for her not to? Sure, we recognize that this is a decision that could make some people mad, but this is also a chance to be safe. We wouldn’t say no to immunity at any moment in the game; also, things can turn on a dime. You can be on the bottom one day and totally safe the next; people in this game have a pretty short-term memory!

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Survivor right now

What do you think is coming on Survivor 41 episode 7?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to stick around for some other news on the show. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







