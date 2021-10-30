The Blacklist season 9 episode 3 photo: Another Reddington meeting







There are some curious things coming on The Blacklist season 9 episode 3 when it airs on NBC this Thursday; why not get a look at one of them now?

If you look above, you can take a look at one of the new images from “The SPK” that features James Spader’s character alongside Harold Cooper. They’re not meeting back at the Post Office, which is interesting mostly in that they have access to it now. They are more of an official government entity again! Yet, it’s still not entirely clear how Reddington was able to convince Panabaker to do this, let alone why he’s ready to dive fully back into this world after a couple of years away. Sure, he now has the identity of the Skinner, but what does he want to use that form? We’ll have to wait to figure some of that out here.

What we can tell you is that Reddington and the Task Force will be working together again on a new mission in episode 3, one that could involve a former Blacklister at its core. There are stolen artifacts wedged in the middle of the case somewhere, so all signs point to this story being pretty lighthearted. Given that we went through just a dark and serious arc last season, we consider that to be very much needed even still.

