Doctor Who: Flux spoilers: Is Mandip Gill leaving with Jodie Whittaker?

The first order of business worth noting today is simply this: Season 13, otherwise known as Doctor Who: Flux, is premiering on the BBC this weekend! There will be a chance in here to get a totally new and exciting story spread out across multiple episodes. While Tosin Cole and Bradley Walsh are each gone from the show, there is a new face coming on in Dan, played by comedian John Bishop.

Now, let’s take a moment to look beyond just that. There are a few specials currently confirmed for 2022, and the end of this will mark the end for Jodie Whittaker as the Doctor and Chris Chibnall as the showrunner. After that, iconic EP Russell T. Davies will return to the program and presumably, he will be in charge of finding the next Doctor.

Does this mean that he will also be bringing on board new Companions, as well? Speaking to Entertainment Weekly leading up to this weekend’s premiere, here is some of what Mandip Gill had to say about her own future:

Well, one, I can’t confirm it but, two, there’s just no rules to this. Companions do stay on thereafter. We still haven’t finished filming these episodes, it could go any which way. The audience are really good at going, oh, it’s a whole new cast and new companions and they’re onboard with that. And they’re also amazing at going, oh yeah, that’s a companion from the last Doctor, that also makes sense. So who knows? But just know that I’ve had the most amazing time.

Admittedly, there is a part of us that thinks it’d be fitting to see Gill’s Yaz leave alongside Jodie’s version of The Doctor; yet, there could be a great plan in place for her alongside the new Doctor, as well! In watching this show for so many years, we’ve learned to be quite trusting of the people in power.

