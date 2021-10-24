Blue Bloods season 12 episode 5: Where is the first promo?







Are you looking for the first promo for Blue Bloods season 12 episode 5? After this past episode, we know there were people looking for it! How could you not be? There are a few exciting storylines set up on the show at this point and ultimately, we haven’t gotten payoff for a lot of them as of yet.

So why was there no promo after episode 4? Let’s just say that it has a good bit to do with the hiatus that the Tom Selleck / Donnie Wahlberg series is currently on. There is no new episode on Friday and for whatever reason, CBS rarely shows promos for episodes of this show that are more than one week out. It’s a policy that they are also implementing with a number of other shows, whether it be NCIS, Magnum PI, NCIS: Los Angeles, or many others.

Why wait to share some details for what’s coming? Sometimes, it may have to do with episodes not being 100% ready before that time. At other points, we just wonder if the network doesn’t see value in promoting stories too early.

As for some of the aforementioned “exciting storylines” that could be explored further, we’re eager to dive more into what’s happening when it comes to Eddie trying to take the Sergeant’s exam. It’s been established already that she is doing everything within her power to study and prepare, even if she is doing so in secret. Meanwhile, we know that there’s some other exciting stuff with Erin right now as she tries her best in order to decide whether or not to run for Manhattan DA. We would expect at least some sort of decision here sooner rather than later.

