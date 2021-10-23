Dancing with the Stars 30 spoilers: JoJo Siwa, Suni Lee, & horror night







Monday night’s Dancing with the Stars 30 is going to be a celebration of Halloween like no other. After all, it’s horror night! All of the remaining celebrities are going to be performing creepy routines inspired by famous horror films or TV shows, and some of the song choices are a little bit surprising.

In general, this could be one of the more entertaining shows of the season! If nothing else, it’s going to be one of the more creative. Check out all of the styles below…

Beauty vlogger Olivia Jade and pro Val Chmerkovskiy dancing the Paso Doble to “Beggin’” by Måneskin (inspired by “The Purge”)

Talk show co-host of “The Talk” Amanda Kloots and pro Alan Bersten dancing the Argentine Tango to “Paint It, Black” by Ciara (inspired by “SAW”)

Popstar and dancer JoJo Siwa and pro Jenna Johnson dancing Jazz to “Anything Goes” by District 78 ft. Patrice Covington (inspired by “IT”)

Olympic gymnast Suni Lee and pro Sasha Farber dancing the Tango to “Bad Habits” by Ed Sheeran (inspired by “The Vampire Diaries”)

TV and film actress Melora Hardin (“The Bold Type”) and pro Artem Chigvintsev dancing the Jive to “Hound Dog” by Elvis Presley (inspired by “Cujo”)

Country singer Jimmie Allen and pro Emma Slater dancing Contemporary to “Say Something” by Daniel Jang (inspired by “A Quiet Place”)

NBA basketball star Iman Shumpert (“We Got Love Teyana and Iman”) and pro Daniella Karagach dancing Contemporary to “I Got 5 On It (Tethered Mix from US)” by Luniz ft. Michael Marshall (inspired by “US”)

WWE superstar The Miz (“Miz & Mrs.”) and pro Witney Carson dancing the Paso Doble to “Wicked Games” by RAIGN (inspired by “Hellraiser”)

Celebrity fitness guru Cody Rigsby and pro Cheryl Burke dancing the Cha Cha to “There Will Be Blood” by Kim Petras (inspired by “American Psycho”)

Real Housewife Kenya Moore (“The Real Housewives of Atlanta”) and pro Brandon Armstrong dancing the Argentine Tango to “Take My Breath” by The Weeknd (inspired by “Arachnophobia”)

Of all the routines below, the one that gives us the most nightmares immediately is Melora, just because it reminds us of that terrible dog-themed routine Michael Bolton did so many years ago. It feels like JoJo will have a moment here just because she has a recently-popular movie inspiring her dance. Meanwhile, Suni is getting a song that has been tearing up the music charts.

Related – Be sure to get some other updates on Dancing with the Stars right now

What do you want to see from Horror Night on Dancing with the Stars 30?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, stick around — there are more updates ahead that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: ABC.)

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







