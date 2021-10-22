Shark Tank preview: Oat Haus, Incredible Eats, Sparketh, Flasky Flowers







Tonight’s Shark Tank episode will give you an opportunity to see Oat Haus, Incredible Eats, Sparketh, and Flasky Flowers all enter the Tank. Is there a chance we could see some interesting deals along the way?

We’ll certainly give some of the companies today credit for their ingenuity. There are a few concepts in here that admittedly, we would have never thought of in a million years. Others we would have, but bringing them to market is a different story.

Below, you can look at all of the products featured tonight — plus links, of course, that take you to their official websites. Before we get to that, let’s go ahead and share the synopsis:

“Episode 1304” – Daniel Lubetzky, executive chairman of KIND, returns to the Tank in an all-new episode. First into the tank are entrepreneurs from Snellville, Georgia, who introduce their online learning platform to empower young students to reach their creative potential through art. A trio of entrepreneurs from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, hope to butter up the sharks with the first-ever oat-based spread; while a husband and wife from Delray, Florida, have a bride in mind when they share their boozy spin on an all-in-one traditional wedding day essential. An entrepreneur from Apex, North Carolina, introduces a fun and edible innovation designed to reduce single-use plastics in an effort to help preserve the world’s oceans on “Shark Tank,” airing FRIDAY, OCT. 22 (8:00-9:01 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-PG, L) Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

The Sharks in this episode are Mark Cuban, Kevin O’Leary, Lori Greiner, Barbara Corcoran and Daniel Lubetsky.

Oat Haus – We’ve seen a number of peanut butter alternatives over the years, but what makes this one appealing is that it’s actually nut-free altogether! It’s also gluten-free, vegan, kosher, soy free, and dairy free — it’s a snack that comes in a variety of flavors that also avoids a number of major allergens. As for whether the taste/the sales impress the Sharks, we’ll wait and see on that!

Incredible Eats – This feels like an idea so many of us thought of when we were ten years old, but they were able to actually execute it: Edible spoons! These pair with either savory or sweet cuisine and also come in different flavors and sizes. Even if you throw them out, they also are easily biodegradable, making them a smart eco-conscious option for parties.

Flasky Flowers – The name almost says it all here: This is a flask that you can also use to hold a bouquet of flowers. Maybe if you’re standard around for a long time at a wedding and you’re SUPER thirsty, this could be up your alley. From our vantage point, though, this feels more like a novelty as opposed to something that would generate repeat purchases.

Sparketh – Want online art courses for your kids? That’s the whole idea behind this company. They offer a wide array of different courses that teach a number of art styles that go so far above and beyond what you would find in a typical classroom.

What products intrigue you the most heading into tonight’s Shark Tank episode?

