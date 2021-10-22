Is Kelly McCreary leaving Grey’s Anatomy? Where is Maggie Pierce?







Is Kelly McCreary leaving Grey’s Anatomy, and where is her character of Maggie Pierce? Within this article, we’ll take a look at that, and then also look towards the character’s future.

So where do we begin now? Let’s start by sharing the facts: Kelly is NOT leaving the show. Just from that vantage point alone, you don’t have anything to worry about. There has been no evidence that she’s gone for good and nor has she said that. The show has written in that Maggie is away and, for now, that’s about it. They haven’t specified yet when she will be coming back or how.

Do we miss her? Sure, and we know that there are a lot of big stories that could be explored for her, both as a doctor and then also a newlywed. We know that Kelly is pregnant in real life, so it’s possible that could be written into the story — wouldn’t that be a really fun way for the character to come back? We tend to think so, anyway. She could surprise a LOT of people at the Grey Sloan! Also, we want to hear what she has to think about what Meredith is now working on.

The most important thing to note is that this is a long season. There will be opportunities aplenty to see Maggie down the road and with that in mind, we’re probably just going to need to exercise patience. We know that is not the easiest thing in the world to do with this show, but still. Grey’s Anatomy has lost a number of other cast members over the years, but there’s one thing many of them have in common: Dramatic exits. Maggie didn’t have that. If she was leaving, you have to think the writers would have created something a little more impactful.

