The Bachelorette episode 2 spoilers: Michelle Young’s guys versus Nayte







As we prepare for The Bachelorette episode 2, it’s already clear that we’re going to be in for a season stuffed full of drama. It’s hard to think otherwise after what we just saw! Ryan was sent packing from the show without even making it to the first rose ceremony.

Moving forward, we do know that this is one of the most ambitious seasons we’ve had in a while and for a number of different reasons. For starters, Michelle Young will travel with some of her guys! There’s less of the stay-in-one-hotel stuff that we’ve seen over the past few weeks thanks to vaccinations.

The promo for what’s coming up this season teased a TON of romance, as multiple men look to be joining Michelle on a pretty incredible journey. There are memorable dates ahead, plus opportunities for Michelle to get to know some of them better.

With all of this being said, there is also going to be a common adversary for a lot of the men: Nayte. After watching the premiere, we immediately wondered if there was going to be any way that some of the other guys could dislike him. Yet, there’s one enormous thing hurting him at the moment: He got the first impression rose. That makes him a target, and there are already accusations out there that he is an actor or there “for the wrong reasons.”

In the end, the biggest question we have for The Bachelorette probably pertains mostly to its performance. Remember that there’s basically been three seasons of this franchise in a row now in between this one, Katie Thurston’s season, and Bachelor in Paradise. Is there such a thing as franchise fatigue? We’re going to be figuring that out soon.

