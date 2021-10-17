The Blacklist season 9: Will Dembe survive near-death experience?







There are only a handful of things we know entering The Blacklist season 9 premiere at present, but one of them is pretty simple: Dembe’s injured!

Based on the insight that we’ve seen for Thursday’s “The Skinner,” someone’s injury will be what causes Reddington to potentially get back to some of his old ways. We assume that he’ll be able to dive back in, but does that mean that Dembe is going to be okay? For now, it’s really all just hope…

If there is one major reason to be hopeful about Dembe’s survival, it’s the simple fact that the show just wrote out one major character in Elizabeth Keen. If they were to do that and then also wave farewell to Hisham Tawfiq, wouldn’t that be a little bit cruel to the fans? Also, would they even have enough characters at that point?

Another consideration here is the idea of Reddington without Dembe, which honestly is not something we want to see for some extended period. The two are made to be with each other out in the field and the sooner we can get back to that, the better. As a matter of fact, if someone specifically attacked Dembe and Reddington knows how it is, wouldn’t this be a great precursor for some sort of revenge tale down the road? We tend to imagine so.

Rest assured, we’ll be getting our answers in a matter of time; we’d be shocked in the event that they left us lingering on questions regarding Dembe for longer than an episode or two.

What do you think is going to happen to Dembe within The Blacklist season 9?

